scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Deadline ends. Sony unlikely to stretch talks on $10 bn merger deal with Zee

Feedback

Deadline ends. Sony unlikely to stretch talks on $10 bn merger deal with Zee

The deadline for the deal, first announced in December 2021, has lapsed. Zee had sought an extension of the "good faith" negotiations last week.

Zee had earlier told the exchanges that Sony had agreed to extend the deadline in good faith.  Zee had earlier told the exchanges that Sony had agreed to extend the deadline in good faith. 

The $10 billion merger between Sony's India operations and Zee to create the largest media giant has reportedly hit a dead end with Sony unlikely to extend negotiations.

The deadline for the deal, first announced in December 2021, has lapsed. Zee had sought an extension of the "good faith" negotiations last week.

A formal communication calling off the deal may happen in Tokyo exchanges in the next forty-eight hours, ET said in a report.

Zee had earlier told the exchanges that Sony had agreed to extend the deadline in good faith.
"We wish to reiterate that the Company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger and is engaging in good faith negotiations with Sony with a view to discuss the extension of the date required to make the
Scheme effective, by a reasonable period of time," Zee said in an exchange filing.

Sony has been opposed to Punit Goenka's appointment as the MD and CEO of the merged entity since the Securities Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) probe continues to hang over his head. Goenka reportedly had offered to give up the role. A Moneycontrol report says few institutional investors such as Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), which owns over 23.5 percent of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), have urged markets regulator to step in. They reportedly are working on an alternative merger plan if ZEEL MD and chief executive Punit Goenka declines to step down.

Sebi last year alleged that Zee engaged in deceptive practices by falsely claiming the recovery of loans to hide private financing deals linked to Zee Chairman Subhash Chandra.

Published on: Jan 22, 2024, 7:59 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd