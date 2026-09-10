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DGCA orders one-time drug tests for all pilots by July 2027: Report

DGCA orders one-time drug tests for all pilots by July 2027: Report

India is moving to tighten cockpit safety standards after a series of incidents raised concerns over drug use among airline crew. The aviation regulator has ordered carriers to complete one-time drug testing of all pilots by July next year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:14 PM IST
DGCA orders one-time drug tests for all pilots by July 2027: ReportThe move comes after an Air India A320 incident in which the captain tested positive for drugs, prompting calls for tighter screening rules across the industry.

India’s aviation regulator has directed airlines to conduct a one-time drug test on all pilots by July next year, tightening oversight of crew members following recent cases involving pilots found under the influence of illegal substances, according to Bloomberg News.

Testing across airlines is already underway, a government official told reporters in New Delhi, requesting anonymity ahead of a formal announcement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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The move follows an incident involving an Air India-operated Airbus A320 in which all three hydraulic systems experienced an unusual failure, causing the autopilot to disengage and the aircraft to lose about 300 feet in altitude. The aircraft, which was flying from Phuket, landed safely in India on August 4.

The captain subsequently tested positive for illegal drugs.

Investigators have not established whether the pilot’s condition was linked to the aircraft’s mid-air plunge. However, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in an interim report released last Friday, described the discovery of drug use as a “serious concern” and called on the aviation regulator to take “appropriate actions” urgently.

MUST READ: Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi pilot after psychoactive substance test comes back positive

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Air India had separately announced a one-time drug testing programme for all its pilots following the incident. The airline industry is also in discussions with the regulator over strengthening existing rules governing drug testing of pilots.

Stricter testing framework

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the draft rules on “amended drug tests rules for pilots” will be finalised by the end of September. He did not provide details of the proposed changes.

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The revised framework is expected to establish more stringent requirements for screening pilots for psychoactive substances and broaden the application of testing across the airline industry.

The latest move comes as aviation authorities globally step up scrutiny of drug use among flight crew. In August, Malaysia Airlines introduced mandatory drug testing after a cockpit crew member was arrested over alleged narcotics smuggling.

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India’s aviation sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, increasing the focus on safety standards and regulatory oversight. Drug and alcohol screening forms part of broader efforts to ensure pilots are fit to operate aircraft and that safety-critical decisions are not compromised.

The DGCA’s proposed changes could therefore mark a significant strengthening of India’s existing approach to pilot screening, with airlines expected to complete the one-time testing exercise for their pilots within the stipulated July 2027 deadline.

The regulator’s final rules will determine the scope and implementation of the enhanced testing regime, including how comprehensively airlines and flight crew are brought under the revised requirements.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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