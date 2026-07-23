What is 'Dharavi Didi'? Adani launches AI-powered chatbot to provide verified information on Dharavi redevelopment

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle leading the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, has launched 'Dharavi Didi', an artificial intelligence-powered conversational assistant designed to provide residents with verified information about the redevelopment project.

The AI companion is intended to address one of the biggest challenges surrounding the massive redevelopment exercise—ensuring that nearly one million Dharavi residents have access to accurate and official information amid rumours, misinformation and conflicting claims.

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What is Dharavi Didi?

Dharavi Didi is an AI-powered chatbot that allows residents to seek project-related information through WhatsApp chat, voice calls and video calls. The platform is available round the clock and currently supports Hindi, Marathi and English, with Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati expected to be added in future phases.

According to the company, the chatbot has been designed with a conversational interface so that users can ask questions in a simple, natural manner instead of navigating complex websites or documents.

What information can residents access?

The chatbot provides verified information on several aspects of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, including:

Survey status and procedures

Eligibility criteria

Required documentation

Rehabilitation and resettlement processes

Official project updates

The idea is to give residents a single source of authenticated information directly from project authorities.

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Who developed it?

The platform has been developed by ANDPL in partnership with YAAP Digital, which designed the resident engagement ecosystem and user experience. Weya AI serves as the technology partner, powering the multilingual conversational AI, voice-enabled interactions and accessibility features.

Why is it significant?

The Dharavi redevelopment is among the world's largest urban renewal projects and involves relocating and rehabilitating thousands of families and businesses. Such large-scale projects often generate uncertainty and misinformation regarding surveys, eligibility and rehabilitation benefits.

By introducing an AI assistant, the developers aim to improve transparency and make official information accessible at any time, without residents having to wait for in-person interactions or office visits.

The initiative also reflects a broader trend of artificial intelligence being used beyond customer service and commerce. Governments and infrastructure agencies are increasingly exploring AI-powered digital assistants to improve citizen engagement, simplify access to public services and communicate official information in multiple languages.

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For Dharavi residents, the effectiveness of Dharavi Didi will ultimately depend on the accuracy of its responses, regular updates and the extent to which people adopt the platform. As the redevelopment project progresses, the AI assistant is expected to expand its language support and information services, with the stated objective of strengthening communication between residents and project authorities.