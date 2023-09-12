Digital self-publishing platform Pratilipi announces multi-shows deal with Disney

Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi on Tuesday announced a multi-series deal with Disney. Under this collaboration Disney will develop multiple fictional shows based on the stories on Pratilipi for its TV channels and digital platforms.

This will also be the first time that a television/digital show will be adopted from the stories of an online publishing and audiobook platform. The platform currently has 15 million subscribers giving it an extensive readership as well. The authors upload their stories on the platform in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks and even comics.

Now the authors across the country will get a chance to explore their visions for various platforms. Pratilipi currently has 950,000 authors who write in 12 Indian languages. The platform also claims to have 30 million active monthly readers, the company said in a statement.

Apart from self-publishing Pratilipi has also forayed into physical book publishing and podcasting in recent years.

“At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience,” said CEO and co-founder of Pratilipi Ranjeet Pratap Singh.

“Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series,” Singh added.

Content Head of Disney+ Hotstar Gaurav Banerjee expressed his excitement for the new partnership as he believes that it will help in empowering the emerging writers across the country. He also said that good writers are an essential part of making good quality content for the audiences.