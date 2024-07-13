DMart Q1 results: Net profit jumps by 17.5 percent to Rs 773.8 crore in Q1FY25, revenue up 18.6 percent

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the popular DMart chain of retail stores, reported a 17.5 percent jump in consolidated profit for the first quarter of FY25. The retail chain owner’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 774 crore compared to Rs 659 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Its net profit stood at Rs 812 crore for Q1FY25 compared to Rs 695 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.9 percent in Q1FY25 compared to 6 percent in Q1FY24.

The company reported an 18.6 percent YoY rise in revenue from operations at Rs 14,069.1 crore against Rs 11,865.4 crore a year ago.

Its Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1,221.3 crore compared to Rs 1,035.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in Q1FY25 same as Q1FY24.

Its basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 11.89 compared to Rs 10.14 for Q1FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Neville Noronha, CEO & MD of Avenue Supermarts Limited, said, “Our revenue for Q1 FY 2025 grew by 18.4 percent. Contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel continued to improve during the quarter and this is reflected in the gross margin uptick (Q1 FY 2025 vs Q1 FY 2024). We opened 6 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores stand at 371 as on June 30, 2024. Operating costs have gone up due to continuing effort on improving service levels and building capability for the future.”

The company opened its first store in Mumbai, Maharashtra in 2002. As of June 30, 2024, the company had 371 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 15.40 million sq ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

On July 12, Avenue Supermarts closed at Rs 4,953.35 on the BSE, up Rs 56.35 or 1.15 percent from the previous day.