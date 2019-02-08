Dyson Pure HotCool air purifier launches at Rs 52,900

Dyson India has announced the launch of yet another air purifier for the Indian market. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool features year-round technology that can deliver even room heating during winters and cooling in summers while purifying the room air. The new air purifier has been priced at Rs 52,900 and will be available in two colour variants - silver-white and iron-blue.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool can automatically sense the particles and gases present in the air and is displayed over the new LCD in real time. A combination of lasers and sensors measure and identify fine particles, detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), such as benzene and formaldehyde, and NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) present in the air and even measures relative humidity and temperature. The company claims to have incorporated 60 per cent more HEPA media into a taller and deeper HEPA filter, along with three times more activated carbon for absorbing gases, odours, domestic fumes and VOCs.

Dyson air purifiers come with bladeless fan built-in and using its Air Multiplier Technology, the purifier can project up to over 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room. For heating, the Pure Hot+Cool comes with thermostat heat control, which can automatically keep the room at the target temperature. The heating function will switch to standby mode once the desired temperature is reached and will switch back on, once it senses a drop in the temperature. It also features a unique new diffused airflow mode along with fan mode.

Although accompanied by a remote, the Dyson air purifier can be controlled using the Dyson Link app available for iOS and Android devices. The app allows the user to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels.

Sam Bernard, Global Category Director, Environmental Control, Dyson says, "A good air purifier should sense, capture, project, heat and cool you. We insist on developing technology that works properly, without compromise on any functions. Our latest machine goes beyond standard tests. It heats and cools you quickly and effectively - while always purifying the whole room.

Accompanied with a two-year warranty, the Pure Hot+Cool air purifier will be available at Dyson stores, select Croma stores, online partners including Amazon and Flipkart as well as on the company website. The company has a unique In-home Demo services available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai where consumers can experience the product at the desired location. Dyson entered the Indian market in February last year and since then. Along with air purifiers, Dyson also sells cord-free vacuum clears and hair dryers in the country.