ED to share evidence against Mehul Choksi with Dominican court on June 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file an affidavit citing details of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's involvement in the PNB scam before the Dominican Court on Wednesday. The agency will also prove his Indian credentials and request the Dominican authorities to deport him to India at the earliest, a top government official said.

Also Read: Mehul Choksi arrested in Dominica; to be handed over to Antigua Police

Officials said the ED will convince the Dominican court that Choksi is a wanted accused since January 2018 and that based on the red corner notice issued against him by Interpol, he should be deported back to India immediately. The ED has shared concrete evidence against Choksi with Indian officials in Dominica, who will further present it before the Dominical court tomorrow i.e. June 2.

Also Read: Dominica says Mehul Choksi entered illegally, to be repatriated to Antigua

Choksi had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda and was captured in neighbouring Dominica following an Interpol Yellow Notice issued against him. His first pictures surfaced on Saturday last week, days after he was arrested in Dominica for allegedly entering the country "illegally". Seen behind bars in the photos, there are visible signs of injury marks on his body.

Also read: Mehul Choksi went to Dominica to spend 'good time' with girlfriend: Antigua PM

Documents show that Choksi has been in Dominica since May 23. On May 27, the Dominica government confirmed his presence on its soil, saying he has been "detained" for illegal entry. He has been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018. He is fighting against extradition to India and is opposing court action to revoke his citizenship of the country.

Choksi, along with his nephew, Nirav Modi, has been accused of siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from Punjab National Bank using letters of undertaking (LoUs).

Also read: Mehul Choksi's photos from Dominica surface; show him behind bars, with injury marks