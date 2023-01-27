Elon Musk doesn’t seem like the right person to own Twitter, says co-founder Biz Stone

According to Twitter’s co-founder Biz Stone, Elon Musk does not seem to be the right person to own Twitter.

In an exclusive interaction with the British daily newspaper The Guardian, Biz Stone was asked if he thinks that Elon Musk was the right owner for Twitter, to which he replied, “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong.”

Biz Stone co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass and Evan Williams. Stone returned to the business in 2017 as the behest of then chief executive Dorsey to guide the company's culture, energy and feeling.

He told The Guardian that the improvements during his four-year stint, particularly in morale and overseeing content, have been lost under Musk. “We made a lot of improvements in those areas. And that’s all gone now,” he said.

Elon Musk came under fire after he took over as the CEO of Twitter and made some controversial decisions. The most contentious among all was firing the leadership team of Twitter; he did not stop there and went ahead with firing almost half of the staff across the globe.

Musk also got flak for temporarily banning journalists from the platform and reinstating previously banned accounts, such as the Twitter account of former US president Donald Trump.

Stone also stated in the interview that the concept of Twitter would survive, regardless of the company’s current financial struggles. Pointing at the success of alternative platforms, he said, “I don’t know that Twitter as a company is going to succeed forever, but the idea of Twitter, I think, will be around,” said Stone.

Also Read: Elon Musk tweets about ‘transparency’ and new Twitter features; here’s what’s coming next