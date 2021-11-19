Elon Musk's Starlink unit starts hiring in India: Eligibility, other details here

Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, announced Thursday that it has opened up job opportunities for applicants from India to join the subsidiary.

Taking to LinkedIn, Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX Sanjay Bhardwaj posted, "I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary," while requesting eligible candidates to send resumes.

Bhardwaj also mentioned that the executive assistant position is not a chief of staff one and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well.

"Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed," he further added in the post.

For the position of Director of Rural Transformation, India, check details here, while for the position of Executive Assistant in India, you can click here.

Earlier this month, SpaceX's Starlink unit in India registered its business, company documents filed with the government showed, as it geared up to launch internet services in the country.

Having a local unit — Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited —will allow the company to apply for licenses that it needs from the government before it can provide broadband and other satellite-based communication services.

Elon Musk's Starlink is one of a growing number of companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that a terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.

Its competitors include Amazon.com's Kuiper and OneWeb which is co-owned by the British government and Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Enterprises.

In India, Starlink plans to "carry on the business of telecommunication services" including satellite broadband internet services, content storage and streaming, multi-media communication, among others, according to the company filing.

It will also deal in devices such as satellite phones, network equipment, wired and wireless communication devices, as well as data transmission and reception equipment, it said.

Starlink separately said it will focus on "catalyzing rural development" in India through its broadband services, according to a company presentation shared by Bhargava on LinkedIn over the weekend.

Once it is allowed to provide services, Starlink will, in the first phase, give 100 devices for free to schools in Delhi and nearby rural districts. It will then target 12 rural districts across India.

The company aims to have 200,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022, 80 per cent of which will be in rural districts, it said in the presentation. Starlink has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India.

