'Employees free to take informal breaks,' Amazon India says amid controversy over work conditions

Media reports, over the last few days, have highlighted the work conditions at Amazon India’s five warehouses in Haryana’s Manesar. Among other things, it included how a worker was asked to take an “oath” that neither toilet nor water breaks would be taken until targets were achieved, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The task on hand was to unload packages from six trucks, measuring 24 feet each. Quoting an unnamed employee, who points out that, even without breaks, it will be difficult to unload more than four trucks a day, it goes on to say that seniors in the organisation check washrooms as well.

The Indian Express report cites a woman working at the Manesar warehouse, who said there is no restroom on the premises. “If we are unwell, the only option is to go to the washroom or locker room. There is a sick room with a bed, but workers are asked to leave after 10 minutes,” she is quoted in the report. On one occasion, it states, when she was resting in the washroom, the supervisor took a photograph of her ID card and also threatened to get it blocked.

Responding to a set of queries from Business Today, an Amazon India spokesperson said, “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and associates is our top priority. We’re confident the infrastructure and facilities at our fulfilment centres are industry leading, designed to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for our employees and associates.”

It goes on to say that all the buildings have heat index monitoring devices and the company constantly monitors changes in temperature, especially during the summer months.

“If we do find increasing heat or humidity inside our buildings, then our teams take action to provide comfortable working conditions, including temporarily suspending work. We have cooling measures in all our buildings, including ventilation systems, fans, and spot coolers," the spokesperson added.

There is, according to the statement, adequate provision of water and hydration, as well as regularly scheduled rest breaks in a cooler environment, and additional breaks are ensured when temperatures are high. “Employees and associates are free to take informal breaks throughout their shifts to use the restroom, get water, or talk to a manager or HR.”