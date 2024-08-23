'Empty vessels make more sound': Ola Founder rejects claims by MapmyIndia, says 'we have also sent legal notice'

Ola Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has denied accusations of copying MapmyIndia. He claimed that MapmyIndia is trying to benefit from Ola Electric’s upcoming listing. Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ola, said that the company has sent a legal notice to MapmyIndia but has not yet received a response.

"Empty vessels make more sound. These people woke up suddenly someday. Ola Electric is not even in the maps business. In the run-up to Ola electric IPO they just wanted to ride on its coattails. We have also given them legal notice, their reply has not come till date," Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric was listed on the stock exchanges on August 9, raising Rs 5,500 crore from its initial public offering. MapmyIndia sent a notice to Ola Electric on July 23, three days before Ola Electric filed its red-herring prospectus.

MapmyIndia, a local digital navigation firm, has criticized Ola parent ANI Technologies' claims about creating a navigation map of India, calling it a "gimmick." When asked about the legal notice, MapmyIndia provided a transcript from its August 12 earnings call, where CEO Rohan Verma gave an update on the notice sent to ANI Technologies.

"In 2015, Ola ANI Technologies got licensed and got access to our map data, which they continued to use. In 2021, Ola Electric licensed our APIs (application programming interface) and SDKs (software development kits) for their navigation in their vehicles and continued to use us. Because we have seen certain breaches of terms and conditions, we have started the legal process," Verma said.

The company did not provide an update on the legal notice it received from Ola. Aggarwal said he will ask MapmyIndia to provide evidence for its claim.

"Let's fight this. We are very clear. We have built our own mapping technology. We acquired a company. We have a lot of data on mapping because we've been running the ride sharing business for so long. We have our own tech now. Our mapping is being used by so many customers. It might be hurting them, that is why they are making noise," he said.

Ola Electric's IPO documents state that Ola Maps is owned by Geospoc Geospatial Services, a subsidiary of ANI Technologies. Aggarwal suggested that MapmyIndia customers might be switching to Ola Maps because it offers a better product.

"So I would like you to ask them, " What's next? You made all this noise. Do you want to follow up on it or follow through on it? They won't do it because there's no credibility in their claims," he said.

In its earnings call, MapmyIndia downplayed any concerns about competition from the new entrant.