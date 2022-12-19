EV start-up Zypp Electric makes key hirings, says company is looking at portfolio expansion

Electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric today said that it has made two key hirings in order to take the company's mission of building a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles (EV). The start-up has hired Amit Goyal as Director of Engineering and Ketan Ray as Vice President Business Head.

In a statement, the company has said that in his new role Goyal will be responsible for designing the structure of technology systems and managing the implementation of technology projects at Zypp. He will be working with industry leaders to plan the future IT requirements of the organisation and carrying out the testing procedures to satisfy quality standards and procedures.

On the other hand, Ray will oversee portfolio expansion of Zypp from the current focus on two-wheelers and scale it up to three-wheelers and more in order to cater to the variety of customer use cases.

Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO, Zypp Electric, said that the EV logistics sector is set to disrupt the industry remarkably with electric vehicles and their usage going mainstream. "Zypp plans to capture a lion’s share of the market offering trouble free service and cutting-edge technology that is attainable. As we lay the groundwork for Zypp's future, we are pleased to bring Amit and Ketan to our fold. They bring in decades of sector expertise in their respective professions and we are happy to have them on board as Zypp Electric looks to the future," she said.

Amit Goyal co-founded a US based food tech start-up, FoodEspa and formerly worked as an architect for the global tech major Ericsson.

"I see Zypp Electric continuing to play a critical role as an industry catalyst in everything last-mile logistics. I intend to contribute to the process by making it more efficient through the use of technology," Goyal said in a statement.

He added that being a member of the Zypp team, his role will be to guarantee that servicing and technology work in tandem to support Zypp Electric's expansion into the ecosystem.

Ketan Ray formerly worked as a Director of Operations at Euler Motors, where he oversaw the expansion of EV mobility services across four major Indian cities, generating threefold revenue growth.

"In the last few years, Zypp Electric has partnered with big names in the industry and boarded the best OEMs and technology providers. My goal is to make Zypp become the largest and most preferred EV mobility partner for last-mile logistics to all ecommerce and CPG behemoths with highest roadshare in all Tier-1 and Tier 2 cities,” Ray said.



