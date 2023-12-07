Exclusive: Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 people in next 5 years, says CEO Romal Shetty

Deloitte is planning to hire 40,000-50,000 new employees to its existing team, which currently stands at over 1.2 lakh employees, CEO Romal Shetty told Business Today TV.

In an interview with Business Today TV’s Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, Shetty said, “I think this is one of the most exciting times to be in, in India, and I think as Deloitte, it's, for us also a very exciting time, because we have significant growth plans, we plan to sort of, you know, hire more than 40 to 50,000 people over the next four to five years.”

The company has already established a significant presence in India, with a workforce of approximately 120,000 employees. This number represents nearly 25 per cent of Deloitte's global workforce.

Shetty also highlighted the significant shift in Deloitte's approach to India, emphasising its transformation from a mere implementation hub to a driving force for global innovation.

“Now a lot of the innovation, a lot of the transformation is happening out of India, and that is something that is now being taken over globally as well to be replicated. It was a very exciting time,” he added.

Shetty mentioned the company's key areas of focus for continued growth. He emphasised two critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Technologies.

Shetty noted that Deloitte India is performing well across all its business segments, including audit, tax, risk advisory, financial advisory, and consulting. He identified AI as a critical driver of future growth and transformation, emphasizing its potential to be infused into various business functions. He also highlighted the growing trend of companies migrating to the cloud, not just for cost savings but also for fundamental business model changes.

Shetty further acknowledged the India Stack as a world-class initiative that has put India at the forefront of digital innovation. He sees the India Stack as a powerful tool for Deloitte to help clients change their business models, not just in the private sector but also in collaboration with the government.

Shetty recognised the growing vulnerability of digitised environments and emphasised Deloitte's commitment to addressing cyber risks. “Deloitte is actively involved in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and space, indicating its focus on future-proof growth,” he said.

Deloitte is actively exploring ways to utilize agricultural technology (agri-tech) to improve productivity and reach for farmers, Shetty said in the interview. The company is also involved in initiatives to support artisans, fostering their reach and promoting their work.

