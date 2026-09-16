Exide Industries, Germany’s ExCom sign strategic pact to expand industrial battery business in Europe

Under the agreement, ExCom GmbH will serve as the central commercial and technical interface for customers across the EEA. It will handle customer development, distribution, technical project support and coordination of after-sales services in the region.

Exide-ExCom partnership: What will it cover?

The companies will initially focus on traction and motive-power batteries used in material-handling equipment, logistics operations and other industrial mobility applications. The partnership will also cover stationary battery systems used across industrial, infrastructure and energy storage applications.

Exide said the cooperation will provide customers with a broader range of solutions covering battery systems, charging technologies, system integration, application engineering and lifecycle services.

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The products will be adapted to meet the specific technical, regulatory and operational requirements of customers in the EEA, the company said.

The partnership brings together Exide India’s manufacturing capabilities, technology portfolio and experience in industrial battery solutions with ExCom’s market presence, application engineering capabilities and local customer-support infrastructure.

Exide eyes advanced battery technologies

The two companies also plan to expand their cooperation into advanced chemistry solutions in the future. While the initial focus will include lead-acid battery technologies, the partners see scope for selected advanced chemistry applications as the relationship develops.

“European Economic Area represents a strategically important market for Exide India’s industrial energy storage business, with growing demand for dependable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions,” Avik Roy, Managing Director and CEO, Exide Industries, said.

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Roy said ExCom brings market access, application expertise and local execution capabilities, while Exide contributes manufacturing scale, a diversified product portfolio and technological expertise.

Holger Aschke, Managing Director, ExCom Energy Solutions GmbH, said the agreement creates a platform to serve customers across the EEA with application-specific energy solutions.

“Together, we intend to build a robust European platform for traction batteries while exploring next-generation industrial energy storage opportunities,” Aschke said.

The companies said their cooperation will extend across the battery lifecycle, from product selection and system design to installation, operation, maintenance and service.