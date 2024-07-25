'Expanding a legacy': Dayal Opticals director Sarvash Kalra on sustaining growth and embracing trends

In an insightful conversation with Business Today, Sarvash Kalra, Director of Dayal Opticals, shared his vision and experiences of leading a legacy brand. Established in 1961 by his grandfather, Dayal Opticals has grown from a single store to 15 locations across North India, including Punjab. Kalra emphasized the company’s focus on service and expansion as key elements in sustaining and growing their legacy.

Legacy and Expansion

Sarvash Kalra highlighted the company's history and expansion efforts. "We started from one single store, and my father expanded that to 15 stores," Kalra stated. He noted that their focus on making luxury eyewear accessible has been a significant part of their growth strategy. The company aims to maintain the loyalty built over 60 years by adhering to the systems established by his grandfather.

Customer Demands and Trends

Kalra discussed the diverse customer demands they encounter, particularly given their presence in varied locations like Khan Market, Select City Walk in Saket, and Gurgaon. He emphasized that fashion preferences vary significantly across these areas. When asked about current trends, Kalra noted, "Right now you see very sleek oval sunglasses in shape." He mentioned the rising trend of wearing sunglasses with light tints for evening parties and sundowners, reflecting a growing segment in the eyewear industry.

Online and Offline Sales

The discussion also covered the dynamics between online and offline sales. Kalra acknowledged the importance of the in-store experience, especially for high-end luxury products. "Eyewear in general is such a personal product, you'd want to try it and then you understand how it fits," he explained. Despite this, the online presence, which began three years ago, has seen significant growth, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kalra shared that their online sales have grown by 300-400% in the last year, attracting customers from tier two and tier three cities, and even far-off places like Andaman and the northeast.

Personal Interests and Future Vision

On a personal note, Kalra shared his interest in golf, a hobby he picked up post-Covid, and his past experience as a professional cricket player. He mentioned that he joined the family business in May 2020, during the pandemic, which provided him the opportunity to learn and contribute significantly.

Looking ahead, Kalra aims to make luxury eyewear accessible and trusted throughout India. He envisions expanding both online and offline while maintaining a high standard of customer service. "My plans and my vision for Dayal Opticals would be to make luxury eyewear accessible, trusted luxury eyewear accessible to everyone in India," he stated.

In conclusion, Sarvash Kalra's leadership at Dayal Opticals reflects a blend of honoring a rich legacy while embracing modern trends and customer needs, ensuring the brand remains a significant player in the luxury eyewear market.