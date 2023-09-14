EY invests $1.4 billion in AI platform EY.ai

Global consulting firm EY has announced the launch of its AI platform– EY.ai. The company noted that the platform intends to help clients transform their businesses through responsible adoption of AI. The consulting firm has invested $1.4 billion in building the platform.

Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO at EY said in a statement, “Adoption of AI is more than a technology challenge. That's why EY teams help clients identify how to capture the transformative power of AI from every seat at the boardroom table and across the enterprise. It’s about unlocking new economic value responsibly to realize the vast potential of this technological evolution.”

The company further noted that the investments have been made to support the embedding of AI into proprietary EY technologies like EY Fabric, used by 60,000 EY clients and more than 1.5 million unique client users, as well as helping secure a series of EY technology acquisitions with supporting cloud and automation technologies.

The company also plans on training its staff on AI. Following an initial pilot with 4,200 EY technology-focused team members, the company will be releasing a secure, large language model called EY.ai EYQ. In addition, they will roll out AI learning and development for EY people.

The company’s Chief Technological Officer, Nicola Morini-Bianzino, added, “The AI capabilities that EY teams have built and work with clients to date further validates that AI is transformative. I am highly confident that a human-centered approach to transformation using AI will empower EY people, enhance the quality of client work and ultimately change our working world for the better.”

EY’s AI bet is also backed by Microsoft. The big tech company has provided the organisation early access to Azure OpenAI capabilities, such as GPT-3 and GPT-4.