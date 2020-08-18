FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others for hurting religious sentiments

A police case has been filed against Facebook's policy chief in India, Ankhi Das, and two of its users in Chhattisgarh, for hurting religious sentiments. The complainant, Awesh Tiwari, who's a journalist by profession, lodged a case at Kabir police station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, based on which cops have lodged FIR against Das, a New Delhi resident, Ram Sahu from Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI. Yadav added the probe in case was on.

These persons have been booked under Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit offense against any other class or community), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Das is also the director of public policy in south and central Asia.

The complainant said the matter pertains to his recent Facebook post related the recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, which alleged links between the BJP and some executives of Facebook India. "Two Facebook users, with names Sahu and Sinha, jumped in to defend Das and commented on his (Tiwari's) post that she (Das) is a Hindu and she is talking in the interest of the faith. Sahu allegedly posted derogatory and communally sensitive photographs and also threatened him," the complainant said.

He said he had received several threat calls and messages since he put out the post on Facebook.

A Facebook executive had also complained to police on Monday, saying there's a threat to her life and named at least five individuals in her complaint, and sought police protection.

The WSJ report 'Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide with Indian Politics', which was published on Friday last week, alleged Facebook ignored its hate speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining its relationship with PM Modi-led BJP.

Facebook, in its response, has said it "prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence". The company has added that it enforces policies globally "regardless of anyone's political position or party affiliation".

