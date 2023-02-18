'Fed Up With Air India', says PM's Economic Advisory Council chairman Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Friday took to Twitter in frustration about the services of Tata-owned Air India airlines. According to him, the Air India experience was much "better before privatisation".

In a series of tweets, Debroy wrote about his experience of a delayed flight AI 687 by Air India.

"Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said in a tweet.

He then wrote, "This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continously changing statements."

Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 and earlier this week it placed a record order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.

Debroy also wrote that given a choice he will not fly Air India again in the foreseeable future.

"Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain," he said.

Meanwhile, Air India tried to reassure Debroy and other passengers in a tweet saying, "Dear Mr. Deboy, we never want to disrupt your plans. The flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000hrs. Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers."

However, Debroy disputed the airlines' claim by saying that there are many irate passengers and no assistance from their end. "Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information," Debroy tweeted.