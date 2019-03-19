Finance Ministry officials complicit in Nirav Modi's escape, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Tuesday said fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi fled India with the complicity of officials in the Finance Ministry.

Swamy also said that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has done everything in its capacity to extradite Nirav Modi. But, he blamed Finance Ministry officials for helping him escape.

"Some of the officials in the Modi government and staff in PMO have been very diligent on this and the earlier delay was due to the Finance Ministry, infact, they got gold biscuits also. Nirav Modi could have never left the country unless the Finance Ministry was complicit...those responsible in the ministry must be prosecuted for this," the BJP MP told Times Now.

Meanwhile, a top court in London, UK has reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi who is accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The orderapparently came in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition to India.

Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, are the main accused in the PNB scam and they both left India before the details of the fraud came to light in January 2018.

The diamantaire has been chargesheeted by both ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) where ED has attached his assets worth Rs 1,873.08 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and has also seized assets linked to him and his family worth Rs 489.75 crore.