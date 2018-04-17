Flipkart eyeing 40% market share of online mobile sales by 2020

Flipkart wants to capture 40 per cent market share of online mobile sales by 2020 as part of its 'Mobiles 40 by 20' vision, revealed Ajay Veer Yadav, VP Smartphone, Flipkart.

Currently, Flipkart has a 25 per cent market share of all online smartphone sales in India. This segment has been growing at 60 per cent for the e-tailer while the industry average is 14 per cent, as per IDC data.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said: "Flipkart has driven the adoption of smartphones in India and grown the market through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want." The first step in that direction is its long term strategic partnership with ASUS that will enable the Taiwanese IT leader to design and market products that have been specially designed to address Indian market needs.

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen said: "With Flipkart's partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers' needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market. Flipkart's unparalleled distribution reach and marketing strengths will help ASUS build strong awareness for our innovative high value products and reach consumers across India. We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both companies better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers."

The first smartphone under this partnership will be the ZenFone Max Pro with Snapdragon 636 -- it will be launched on April 23, 2018 on Flipkart.

