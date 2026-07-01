Flying with just a cabin bag? IndiGo has a new fare for you

Budget airline IndiGo has launched a new entry-level fare called 'IndiGo Lite', aimed at travellers who fly with only cabin baggage and want to pay only for the services they use.

The fare will be available through IndiGo’s website, mobile app and contract centre from 1 July 2026 for travel starting 15 July.

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IndiGo's new fare structure

The lite fare will apply to domestic and international non-stop routes, including international

One-way, round-trip, and multi-city bookings for both adult and child passengers.

Customers will get an auto-assigned seat at no extra cost and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs.

Add-ons and Flexibility

Passengers who choose the new fare can still personalise their journey by purchasing add-ons such as checked-in baggage, preferred seats, meals, and priority services like fast-forward. Indigo said these extras can be added up to one hour before departure through its website or at the airport.

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Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at IndiGo, said the airline is refining its product lineup to keep pace with changing passenger expectations and travel habits. He noted that IndiGo Lite is designed specifically for customers who travel light and prefer to pay only for the services they actually use, instead of bundling in features they may not need.

Singh added that the new fare is part of IndiGo’s effort to build a stronger, more practical product portfolio that serves different kinds of travellers more effectively. The move, he said, also reflects the airline’s attempt to respond quickly to market changes while keeping air travel accessible and affordable for a wider customer base.

Loyalty benefits

IndiGo said Lite Fare passengers will continue to earn and redeem BlueChip points, keeping the airline’s loyalty programme available across its fare categories. The new product also expands Indigo's “6E ways to fly” portfolio, which now includes Saver, Flexi Plus, Indigo Upfront, Indigo Stretch and Stretch+.