Former Amul MD RS Sodhi roped in by Reliance Retail to drive grocery business: Report

RS Sodhi, the former MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which retails the Amul brand, has been appointed by Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL), according to a media report.

The former GCMMF MD has been roped in to help the Isha Ambani-led retail business build on the growth of its grocery vertical, with a focus on fruits and vegetables space, and strengthen the company's presence in consumer brands segment, reported Times of India.

Sodhi exited Amul in January after a 41-year run at GCMMF. He had been the managing director of the dairy sector cooperative giant since June 2010.

The development comes as RRVL's FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products has been aggressively expanding its presence through the launch of new products, ranging from beverages under the brand Campa to home and personal care items.

Sodhi was an important name in the growth of GCMMF over the years. When Sodhi took over as MD, the federation's turnover was only Rs 9,774 crore in the 2010-11 fiscal. It touched Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-22 financial year.

RS Sodhi had joined GCMMF in 1982 as a senior sales executive after completing his education at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). During his four decades at GCMMF, RS Sodhi worked as a Senior Sales Executive, Group Product manager, AGM (marketing), Chief General Manager, among other roles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He served as the Managing Director of GCMMF for more than twelve years and stepped down from the position in January.

Besides Sodhi, the conglomerate had earlier also hired former Coca-Cola India chairman T Krishnakumar.

