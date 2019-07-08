Former Tata Communications MD Vinod Kumar joins Vodafone Group

Vinod Kumar, the former CEO and MD of Tata Communications, has joined Vodafone Group Plc as CEO of Vodafone Business. In a statement on Monday, the UK-based telecom major said that the appointment will be effective from September 2, 2019.

Kumar will join the Executive Committee from that day of his appointment and report to Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read. He will succeed Vodafone Group CEO Rest of World, Vivek Badrinath, who has been acting as Interim CEO of Vodafone Business since March 2019.

"I am very excited to join the vibrant team at Vodafone Business. The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation's digital transformation, regardless of size or industry," Kumar said.

"Vinod is a very experienced business leader with a breadth of experience from across the globe. He is a great addition to Vodafone and the Executive Committee. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his support this year in acting as Interim CEO," Read said in the statement.

Kumar stepped down as the CEO and MD of Tata Communications last week. He had joined Tata Communications (formerly called VSNL) in 2004, which was around the time the company began its international operations.

Prior to joining Tata Communications, Kumar was a Senior Vice President with Asia Netcom from 2002-2004. From 1999 to 2002, Vinod worked with WorldCom Japan as CEO. Prior to this, he held various senior positions with Global One and Sprint International in the United States and Asia. He is also a member of the Business Sector Advisory Council for UN Women. Kumar graduated with honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from BITS Pilani.

Kumar was the fourth Tata CEO in the past two and a half years to quit before his tenure, which was to end on January 31, 2021. Previous CEOs of Tata Group, like Anil Sardana (Tata Power), Rakesh Sarna (Indian Hotels) and Brotin Banerjee (Tata Housing) had also quit much before the completion of their terms as CEOs. Kumar's resignation came a week ahead of Tata Communications annual shareholder meeting next month.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)