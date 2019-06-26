Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans that offer 3-month validity

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing a three-way fight between Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to get the maximum number of subscribers. However, this tussle between the Indian telcos has come as a piece of good news for Indian consumers who now have a lot more choices than before.

The pre-paid landscape is witnessing a new tariff battle every month and the Big Three constantly keep changing their plans to attract new customers. This has also created some amount of confusion among the users and therefore we have prepared a list of some of the best-prepaid plans with nearly three months of validity being offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Vodafone Rs 509 plan and Vodafone Rs 458 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 509 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day. That's not all. The users who opt for the Rs 509 plan get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. The plan comes with a validity of 90 days and offers and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, users also get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 458 plan: The Rs 458 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan also offers the customers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day within India. Just like the Rs 509 plan, the Rs 458 recharge plan also allows Vodafone users to get free Live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

Airtel Rs 509 plan and Airtel Rs 499 plan

The Rs 509 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 90 days of validity and offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. The pack also gets unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan also comes with Airtel TV Premium subscription which offers streaming content from Zee5, HOOQ, over 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies and more. The subscribers who opt for Rs 509 plan are also offered New 4G Device cashback benefit. The offer lets customers avail up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase of a new phone. The Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan also offers Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription as well.

The validity of Airtel's Rs 499 recharge plan is 82 days. The users who recharge with this pack can avail 2GB data per day. Along with this, they also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Rest all the other benefits are similar to the ones offered by Rs 509 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 plan and Jio Rs 449 plan

The Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio comes with 91 days of validity. The total data on offer is 182GB at 2GB per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, the Rs 498 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

The Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 136.5GB 4G data at 1.5GB per day for 91 days. Rest of the benefits offered by Jio Rs 449 plan is the same as those offered by Reliance Jio Rs 498 plan.

Edited By: Udit Verma

