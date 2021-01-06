4 workers dead, few others ill after gas leak at SAIL's Rourkela plant

At least four workers reportedly died and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-owned SAIL in Odisha.

The incident took place at the Coal Chemical Department of RSP on Wednesday morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty.

"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, they added.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary.

The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the accident, they said.

