French company Alstom confirms legal claim against Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier had earlier said it would defend itself against Alstom's legal action.

French transport infrastructure company Alstom  confirmed on Tuesday that it had filed a request for arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce regarding its earlier purchase of Bombardier Transportation.

"The claim is against Bombardier Inc. and relates to the breach of certain contractual provisions of the sale and purchase agreement dated September 16, 2020," said Alstom in a statement.


