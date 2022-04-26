Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX: A look at Elon Musk’s growing empire 

Elon Musk has added another popular company to his empire that boasts names such as Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company. On the personal side, Musk is currently the richest person in the world with a total net worth of $257 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is markedly ahead of Jeff Bezos with a total net worth of $170 billion.

South African-born American entrepreneaur Elon Musk has come a long way since 1999 when he founded X.com which later became PayPal. His empire since has been on a continuous rise.

The biggest company in Musk’s kitty is Tesla, where he is the Chief Executive Officer. Tesla is a Texas-based clean energy company that designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery energy storage, solar panels and solar roof tiles. The company has nearly 99,000 employees and has a market capitalisation of $1.031 trillion.

Then there is SpaceX, aerospace manufacturer and provider of space transportation services, headquartered in California. Musk is the CEO and Chief Engineer in the company that has 12,000 employees. SpaceX’s market valuation is around $100 billion.

The Boring Company is the other company in Musk’s empire. It is an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. “ The Boring Company creates safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels. The mission: solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities,” states the website. It has projects like the Loop, an all-electric, zero-emissions, underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported to their destination with no stops along the way. The company has over 200 employees and has a market capitalisation of $5.7 billion.

Musk also has a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces. Musk is the co-founder of the company, which is based in San Francisco. The company has over 200 employees and a market capitalisation of $500 million-1 billion.

The latest company to be added in his empire is microblogging site Twitter, which was co-founded by Jack Dorsey. Following the acquisition of the social media company, Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter. Twitter has around 7,500 employees and a market capitalisation of $39 billion.

