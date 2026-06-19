From Jio to AI: Decade of game-changing announcements from Reliance AGMs since 2016

RIL 49th AGM: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is holding its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. The highly-anticipated meeting focuses on a value-unlocking blueprint, including the highly expected Reliance Jio IPO, expansion updates for Reliance Retail, and a strategic roadmap for AI and new energy.

Advertisement

Since 2016, Reliance Industries' annual general meetings (AGMs) have evolved into some of India's most closely watched corporate events. More than shareholder gatherings, they have served as launchpads for ambitious plans that have reshaped sectors ranging from telecom and retail to digital services, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

Across nearly a decade, Reliance AGMs have consistently served as a preview of the conglomerate's future direction. From launching Jio and democratising mobile internet to attracting global investors, building a renewable energy business and betting on artificial intelligence, the announcements have often anticipated broader shifts in India's economic and technological landscape.

What began as a telecom disruption in 2016 has evolved into a sweeping vision encompassing connectivity, commerce, energy and AI — making the Reliance AGM one of India's most consequential corporate stages.

Advertisement

2016: Formal launch of Jio

The 2016 AGM marked a turning point in India's telecom industry as Jio was commercially unveiled. Mukesh Ambani announced free voice calls, affordable data plans and a nationwide 4G network, setting the stage for one of the biggest disruptions in Indian telecom history. The launch triggered an industry-wide tariff war and accelerated India's digital adoption.

2017: JioPhone for the mass market

A year later, Reliance introduced the JioPhone, a 4G-enabled feature phone aimed at bringing millions of feature-phone users online. Ambani described it as a tool to bridge India's digital divide, with aggressive pricing and low-cost data plans designed for first-time internet users.

2018: JioPhone 2 and JioGigaFiber

The 2018 AGM focused on expanding Reliance's digital ecosystem. The company unveiled JioPhone 2, introduced broadband service JioGigaFiber (later JioFiber), and announced support for popular applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube on JioPhone devices. The move signalled Reliance's ambition to dominate both mobile and home internet connectivity.

Advertisement

2019: Retail expansion & Aramco deal

Reliance used its 2019 AGM to highlight the rapid growth of its retail and digital businesses. One of the biggest announcements was an agreement in principle for Saudi Aramco to acquire a stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business, underscoring the conglomerate's global ambitions and efforts to unlock value from its energy assets.

2020: Google investment, 5G vision & Jio Glass

Held virtually during the pandemic, the 2020 AGM delivered a series of headline-making announcements. Reliance revealed that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms. The company also announced a fully indigenous 5G solution, plans for an affordable Android-based smartphone, Jio Glass mixed-reality technology, and declared itself net debt-free ahead of schedule.

2021: JioPhone next & Green energy push

The 2021 AGM showcased Reliance's next growth phase. The company unveiled JioPhone Next, developed in partnership with Google, aimed at making smartphones accessible to millions of users. Reliance also announced major investments in renewable energy through the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex and outlined plans spanning solar, hydrogen and energy storage.

2022: 5G rollout roadmap

With India's 5G spectrum auctions approaching, Reliance detailed its plans for nationwide 5G deployment. The company promised rapid rollout, indigenous technology and broader digital infrastructure development, reinforcing Jio's role as the centrepiece of Reliance's technology strategy.

Advertisement

2023: Consumer technology & AI ambitions

The 2023 AGM highlighted Jio's expanding digital ecosystem, including connected devices, cloud services and artificial intelligence initiatives. Reliance increasingly positioned itself not only as a telecom operator but also as a technology platform company targeting consumers and enterprises alike.

2024: AI, Deep-Tech & Jio IPO signals

At the 2024 AGM, Reliance sharpened its focus on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and future technologies. Mukesh Ambani also indicated that Jio was progressing toward a public listing, while the company outlined plans to deepen investments in AI-powered services and next-generation computing capabilities.

2025: Reliance's AI moment

The 2025 AGM marked Reliance Industries' most ambitious artificial intelligence push to date, with Mukesh Ambani announcing the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a dedicated AI subsidiary focused on building large-scale AI infrastructure, data centres and AI-powered services across telecom, retail, energy and financial services.

The company unveiled a suite of AI-driven offerings, including Jio AI Cloud, JioPC and JioFrames smart glasses, while also deepening partnerships with Google and Meta to accelerate AI adoption in India. Reliance confirmed that Jio Platforms is targeting an IPO in the first half of 2026, signalling the next phase of value creation for its digital business.

Advertisement

With Jio crossing 500 million subscribers and AI emerging as a central pillar of its growth strategy, the 2025 AGM underscored Reliance's transition from leading India's digital revolution to positioning itself at the forefront of the country's AI revolution.