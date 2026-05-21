From JPMorganChase to IBM: Bengaluru's top 10 companies for career growth in finance, tech- Report

Bengaluru has long been India's technology capital, and it now holds a broader distinction: the world's leading hub for global capability centres. LinkedIn's first-ever Top Companies list for the city captures what that means on the ground: a job market shaped by global financial services giants and technology firms, with engineering and IT talent at its core.

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Here are the ten companies that made the cut:

1. JPMorganChase

The American banking and financial services giant leads the list. In Bengaluru, its most valued skills are web development and data storage technologies, with business operations analysts and data analysts among its most common roles. Engineering and finance are the dominant job functions.

2. Morgan Stanley

Another Wall Street heavyweight, Morgan Stanley ranks second. Investment banking and web development are its standout skills locally, with software consultants and business analysts forming a significant part of its Bengaluru workforce.

3. IBM

The technology and consulting firm comes in third, with enterprise software and data storage as its key skills. Software engineers, system engineers, and data engineers are its most common job titles in the city.

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4. Amazon

The e-commerce and cloud computing company ranks fourth. Data science and digital literacy are among its most notable skills in Bengaluru, where software engineers and programme managers make up a large share of its workforce.

5. Wells Fargo

The San Francisco-based financial services firm claims fifth place. Analytics consultants and business consultants are among its most common profiles in the city, with engineering and IT as its largest job functions.

6. HSBC

The London-headquartered banking group ranks sixth. Capital markets and investment banking are its most valued skills in Bengaluru, with business operations managers and investment administrators among its top job titles.

7. JumpCloud

The Colorado-based software development firm makes a notable entry at seventh. Growth strategies and mobile application development are its standout skills, with software engineers and business development representatives as its key roles.

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8. SAP

The German enterprise software company ranks eighth. Enterprise software and data storage technologies are central to its Bengaluru operations, with business process consultants and IT architects among its most common profiles.

9. Eli Lilly and Company

The American pharmaceutical firm takes ninth place, a departure from the tech and finance dominance of the rest of the list. Pharmaceutical manufacturing and biomedical engineering are its key skills, with clinical data managers and medical writers among its top roles.

10. Schneider Electric

The Paris-based automation and energy management company rounds out the list at tenth. Project management and digital literacy are its most notable skills in Bengaluru, with general managers and technical support representatives as its common job titles.