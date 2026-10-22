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From Kolkata to New Jersey: Indian founder Rahul Agarwal bags ₹3.3 crore on Shark Tank US

From Kolkata to New Jersey: Indian founder Rahul Agarwal bags ₹3.3 crore on Shark Tank US

Polygons had recorded lifetime sales of $4 million (₹37.92 crore), including $1.25 million (₹11.85 crore) in the previous year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 3:38 PM IST
From Kolkata to New Jersey: Indian founder Rahul Agarwal bags ₹3.3 crore on Shark Tank US An Indian entrepreneur has bagged a ₹3 crore deal with his unique spoons.

Indian-origin designer Rahul Agarwal has secured a $350,000 (approximately ₹3.3 crore) investment on Shark Tank US for Polygons, his origami-inspired foldable measuring spoon brand, India Today reported. Investors Lori Greiner and actor Mindy Kaling jointly backed the product in Season 18, Episode 4 of the business reality show.

Agarwal entered the tank seeking $350,000 (about ₹3.32 crore) for a 7 per cent stake in Polygons, valuing the company at $5 million (equals ₹47,26,73,750). After negotiations, Greiner and Kaling agreed to invest the same amount for an 8 per cent equity stake, along with an additional 2 per cent in advisory shares.

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The final agreement values Polygons at $3.5 million, or roughly ₹29 crore. The sharks’ total stake, including advisory equity, stands at 10 percent.

MUST READ: ‘Shark Tank India's aftermath turned out to be good’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on getting ₹300 cr valuation for Beast Life

Why the sharks invested

Agarwal impressed the panel not only with the product’s practical design but also with his presentation and negotiation. Mindy Kaling praised the invention as “one of the best-designed products", while Lori Greiner joined her in making the joint offer.

Kaling, who appeared as a guest Shark, was particularly impressed by Agarwal’s clarity and business approach. The founder ultimately negotiated the extra advisory equity into the deal before closing it with both investors.

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What is Polygons?

Polygons is a flat, space-saving measuring tool designed to replace a conventional six-piece measuring-spoon set with just two foldable tools. Inspired by origami, the utensils fold into different sizes for measuring ingredients and flatten out for easy storage.

The product is aimed at solving a common kitchen problem: bulky measuring spoons that take up drawer space and are difficult to organise. Agarwal’s company, Polygons Design, was founded in October 2016 and is based in Delaware.

Polygons had recorded lifetime sales of $4 million (₹37.92 crore), including $1.25 million (₹11.85 crore) in the previous year. He said the company made around $210,000 (₹1.99 crore), of which $40,000 (₹37.92 lakh) was reinvested in trade shows and other business activities.

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Despite the growing sales, Agarwal revealed that he paid himself a basic salary of about $500 (₹47,407) a month, underlining his focus on expanding the brand rather than drawing a large income.

DON'T MISS: Beyond the Bachchan legacy: Navya Nanda steps into startup investing with her Naveli Ventures

Who is Rahul Agarwal?

Agarwal is a Kolkata-born designer and founder of Polygons Design. He had relocated to New Jersey shortly before the episode aired, and he presented the kitchenware innovation to the US investors on the show.

His appearance has drawn attention in India because the deal turns a simple, everyday kitchen product into a globally backed startup. The investment is expected to help Polygons scale manufacturing, distribution and marketing in the US market.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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