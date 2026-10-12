Beyond the Bachchan legacy: Navya Nanda steps into startup investing with her Naveli Ventures

Nanda shared the news on social media, describing it as an initiative she has been developing for some time. “Something I’ve been building for a while and I’m so excited to finally share it!” she wrote, calling Naveli Ventures the “strategic venture arm of the Nanda Family Office".

The venture plans to back businesses working in areas including deep technology, space, clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and healthcare. In her announcement, Nanda said the initiative aims to support new ideas and emerging technologies while growing alongside founders building for India’s future.

Naveli Ventures will explore several routes to support businesses, including direct startup investments, institutional funds, co-investments, and partnerships with academic institutions and intellectual-property holders.

More than financial backing

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Nanda said founders need more than capital to build companies with the potential to address large problems. The venture intends to offer support through industry relationships and expertise, as well as long-term partnerships.

“We define ourselves not by sector but by the scale of the problem and the conviction of those solving it,” a post announcing the initiative said.

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The venture’s stated approach is to work alongside founders as their businesses grow, rather than focus on quick returns. “We are not chasing quick returns but looking to help build enduring companies alongside exceptional people for India’s future.”

A new step after IIM Ahmedabad

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Nanda’s launch follows the completion of her two-year blended MBA programme at IIM Ahmedabad. She has also co-founded the women-focused healthcare platform Aara Health and the non-profit Project Naveli.

Naveli Ventures marks a new chapter in her business journey, with its focus on backing founders and companies working on emerging technologies and research-driven ideas. Nanda described the launch as “just the beginning", as the venture starts building its presence.

Building a name of her own

While Navya Naveli Nanda comes from the influential Nanda family — whose business interests have been reported to be worth around ₹31,000 crore — her latest venture signals a push to build an identity beyond that legacy. With Naveli Ventures, she is stepping into the startup-investment space, aiming to back founders and ideas focused on emerging technologies and India’s future.

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Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and her uncle Abhishek Bachchan is also an actor. Despite her close links to the film industry, she has chosen entrepreneurship over acting, saying she wanted to build a career in business.