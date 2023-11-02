From Nikhil Kamath to Prashanth Prakash: Key Highlights from EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023

Hurun India and EdelGive released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. This is the tenth year of the list and follows from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,319 wealthiest individuals in India, released in October 2023 for the twelfth year.

This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 features individuals who have donated Rs 5 crore or more during the period under review. 25 philanthropists debuted in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023.

With a donation of Rs 47 crore, K Dinesh co-founder of Infosys is the most generous new entrant in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 followed by Rameshchandra T Jain of Bhilosa Industries with a donation of Rs 47 & Rs 17 crore.

Shiv Nadar & family have emerged as the leading philanthropists on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, making a remarkable donation of Rs 2,042 crore. Nikhil Kamath is the youngest philanthropist and the Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crore this year.

With a donation of Rs 9 crore, Prashanth Prakash of VC Firm Accel and his wife, Amitha Prashanth debuted the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. They are the third professional managers to enter the list after AM Naik and Amit/Archana Chandra of ATE Chandra Foundation.

7 women found their place in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. With a donation of Rs 170 crore, Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies is India’s most generous woman, followed by Anu Aga & family of Thermax who donated Rs 23 crore & Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV also donated Rs 23 crore in FY23.

24 individuals in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 have donated Rs 5 crore or more in their personal capacity compared to 26 individuals last year.

With 16 per cent of donations, Education remains the most favoured philanthropic cause, followed by Healthcare 15 per cent and Environment & Sustainability 9 per cent. With 39 individuals, Mumbai is the philanthropy capital of India, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. Over the last five years, cumulative donations to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List grew 2 times.

