Funding alert: Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million, valuation zooms $74 billion

Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.
SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported here.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
