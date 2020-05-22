Fundraising spree for RIL's Jio Platforms makes it India's second-most valuable tech business

Reliance Industries has raised $10 billion in just a month through five-stake sales in digital unit Jio Platforms, whose valuation has surged to $65 billion.
That makes it India's second-most valuable standalone tech business after Tata Consultancy Services which is worth $99 billion.
The telecom carrier has notched up more than 376 million subscribers since its launch in late 2016, mainly at the expense of Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Idea lost a fifth of its wireless customers last year and had some 329 million subscribers as of January.
Reliance's oil and gas, refining and petrochemical businesses once underpinned the conglomerate's growth, but they have taken a sharp hit as oil prices collapsed. Weakness in those businesses led Reliance to post its worst quarterly profit fall in 11 years last month.
In addition to operating the world's biggest refining complex, Reliance also operates supermarkets and TV channels.
