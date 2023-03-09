GAIL launches incubation cell to nurture entrepreneurial skills of employees' spouses

GAIL (India) Limited, a leading natural gas processing and distribution company in India, has launched an incubation cell to promote the entrepreneurial skills of spouses of its employees. The incubation cell is the first of its kind in the industry and seeks to educate employee spouses about the start-up environment while providing mentorship, training, and assistance to help them start their own ventures, the company claimed in a statement.

The initiative, named 'GAIL Abha,' was launched on March 7, a day ahead of International Women's Day.

The launch event was attended by Shakun Gupta, the first lady of GAIL, and Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL, along with R K Jain, Director (Finance), Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), and their spouses.

Most GAIL townships are located in remote areas, limiting opportunities for talented professionals to showcase their skills and find suitable opportunities. 'GAIL Abha' aims to address this need by enabling the spouses of employees to have a professionally satisfying experience and contribute positively to the economy and society, the company said.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, while addressing the launch event, stated, "This platform will help the spouses of our employees to realize their potential and capabilities and fulfill their dreams of being engaged in some professional or entrepreneurial venture."

Ayush Gupta added, "GAIL has launched its unique Incubation Programme - a five layered programme spread over 30 weeks, with the objective to build their ideas into flourishing businesses."

As per the company, the initial weeks of the incubation program will focus on entrepreneurial workshops and boot camps, encouraging candidates to build ideas and develop their skills. The launch of 'GAIL Abha' is a significant step towards empowering spouses of GAIL employees and promoting entrepreneurship in India. This initiative is expected to inspire and encourage other companies to take similar steps towards nurturing the entrepreneurial skills of their employees' spouses.

Also Read: Reliance Retail unit launches beverage brand Campa in three new flavours

Watch: Will AI take your job? NR Narayana Murthy, Debjani Ghosh come in support of ChatGPT