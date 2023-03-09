Reliance Retail unit launches beverage brand Campa in three new flavours

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Thursday announced the launch of Campa, the iconic 50-year-old beverage brand. Last year, Reliance acquired Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group for around Rs 22 crore.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. "The launch of this brand is in line with the company’s strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers due to their unique tastes and flavours," said Reliance Consumer Products in a statement.

Speaking on the launch, RCPL spokesperson said, “By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business.”

"With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer. Five thirst-quenching pack sizes will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs," said Reliance Consumer Products.

With this launch, RCPL further strengthens its FMCG portfolio which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.