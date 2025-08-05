Gautam Adani steps down from Executive Chairman role at Adani Ports

Gautam Adani has exited from the role of Executive Chairman at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, with effect from August 5. He would cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company, said the company.

The board approved the “re-designation of Mr Gautam S Adani from Executive Chairman to NonExecutive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025 and consequently he would ceased to be key managerial personnel of the company”, the company said on Tuesday.

Adani Ports appointed Manish Kejriwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company for an initial term of three years from August 5, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders, which will be obtained within three months.

The company that announced its Q1 FY26 results announced a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter, reporting a profit of Rs 3,311 crore. This marks a rise from the Rs 3,107 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 21 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 9,126 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 7,560 crore the previous year. EBITDA grew by 13 per cent to Rs 5,495 crore. This financial growth was supported by robust momentum in Adani's logistics and marine businesses.

Ashwani Gupta, the Whole-time Director & CEO of Adani Ports, commented on the revenue growth, stating: “This quarter's 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our logistics and marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x, respectively.” The company's strategic focus on expanding its transport utility approach has played a significant role in these results.

Despite positive financial results, shares of Adani Ports witnessed a decline of 2.72 per cent, hitting a day low of Rs 1,352.70.