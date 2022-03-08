Gender disparity: Out of 5 investors in India, just 1 is a woman, study shows

When it comes to financial planning by women it is clear that we are still a long way from achieving financial gender equality. According to data gathered on women investors by Kuvera, an online wealth management platform, out of every 5 investors in India, just 1 is a woman.

It is clear that when it comes to taking charge of their finances women lag behind men by a big margin.

However, there is one aspect where women completely outshine men. The data shows that almost 50 per cent more women have a plan for their 25th anniversary than men. Men certainly need to do more. Retirement, owning a house and educating the child are some of the other financial goals on top of women’s minds.

Another heartening fact is that a good percentage of women are from outside the top 6 metro cities. The data shows that than 60 per cent of women investors are from India beyond the headlines. NCR leads the way with Bengaluru and Mumbai close on their heels. Pune was at the fourth position.

Kuvera currently manages over 31,000 crores of Assets under Advisory (AUA) across its 12 lakh plus investor base having completed over 3.1 crores transactions.

What is the age difference between men and women investors? The median age of women is 34 years, while for men it is 31 years. When we looked at the average age of investors gender-wise, women were at 37, compared to 33 for men.

Despite all the talk on equal opportunities, diversity hires and inclusiveness, gender wage difference is clear and present. It takes more time for women to reach an age when they can start investing.

In another survey conducted by Scripbox, a digital wealth management company, nearly 30 per cent of women share that they had sought to educate themselves on personal finance during the pandemic. 30 per cent of them rely on digital investment platforms for information on financial planning and investing, 20 per cent depend on friends and family and 15 per cent refer to articles on personal finance.

70 per cent of women (60 per cent in 2021) have said that they are either independently managing their own money or are actively involved in financial decision-making with their spouse. Compared to last year’s survey, there is an 11 per cent uptick in the number of women who are independently managing their expenses today.

Moreover, one in five women have started to invest for the first time amidst the pandemic. Mutual Funds is the most preferred investment instrument and is the choice of 22 per cent of women surveyed, followed by shares and gold. 34 per cent of women prefer to put their money in a mix of traditional investment options like fixed deposits, recurring deposits, PPF and savings accounts.

“With an increase in awareness and interest in financial planning and wealth creation, we are witnessing a positive shift in investment preferences, goals, behaviours and mindsets. Women are motivated to save and invest and take control of their financial journey now more than ever. As a digital wealth manager, our aim is to help investors make these informed decisions that allow them to achieve their life goals,” said Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO at Scripbox.