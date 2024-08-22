Global energy solutions provider Chevron to invest Rs 8,300 crore in Karnataka

Global energy solutions provider Chevron will invest $1 billion or Rs 8,300 crore in Karnataka, confirmed Karnataka Commerce & Industries, and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil in a social media post.

The company has proposed to set up a new research and development hub in Bengaluru, which will open up job opportunities for 600 engineers.

The Karnataka hub will be Chevron’s largest tech centre outside of the US, said Patil.

“Chevron's proposed new R&D Hub in Bengaluru, called the 'Engineering & Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE),' will be a major addition to our growing Mega GCC ecosystem, creating 600 engineering jobs and driving innovation. This centre will be the company’s largest tech centre outside the U.S. Karnataka continues to lead in attracting top Fortune 500 companies!” said Patil.

The incoming head of Chevron India, Akshay Sahni, told Times of India, that this billion-dollar investment for the “world-class technology hub” will be spread over 5-6 years. The company expects to hire 600 engineers across mechanical, civil, petroleum and computer science by end of 2025.

The ENGINE will serve as a global solutions centre for Chevron. Robotics will also be a key focus for the ENGINE.