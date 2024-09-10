GoKwik expands globally with acquisition of Return Prime, eyes 3X growth

Leading e-commerce enabler GoKwik has expanded its global footprint by acquiring Return Prime, a returns management app within the Shopify ecosystem. This marks GoKwik’s entry into key international markets, including the UK, Europe, and the US. The acquisition opens doors for brands worldwide to leverage GoKwik’s suite of e-commerce solutions aimed at boosting growth.

Founded in 2021 by Shashwat Swaroop, Bengaluru-based Return Prime helps brands streamline their returns processes, turning returns into revenue opportunities. Its platform automates returns logistics, refunds, and replacements, making it a smoother experience for customers.

As online shopping surges, efficient returns management has become a competitive edge for merchants. By acquiring Return Prime, GoKwik is positioning itself as a leader in this space, enhancing both customer experience and merchant revenue. The move is set to increase customer lifetime value (CLTV) for brands globally.

“Our DNA is instilled with building in India for the world. With D2C booming, payments systems top-notch, digital infrastructure evolving, and more people shopping online than ever before, we’ve gained an incredible advantage. Operating in such a heterogeneous market where every day there’s a unique perspective on how shoppers function and what they want, the learning curve we’ve experienced has prepared us to not only help brands in India but also scale that knowledge for creating solutions globally,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwik.

He added, “Over the past three years, we have grown our product offerings to tackle challenges at their core, all with the goal of driving more GMV for our merchants. The acquisition of Return Prime is a big step in that direction, opening up the entire Shopify ecosystem to our solutions. We are excited about this new chapter and how we can now support eCommerce brands around the world, using everything we have learned along the way.”

Return Prime currently supports over 6,000 Shopify brands in more than 50 countries. With the acquisition, GoKwik aims to onboard over 10,000 new merchants in the next 6-12 months, projecting a threefold increase in revenue by year’s end and a tenfold increase within three years.

Swaroop of Return Prime expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re eager to leverage GoKwik’s capabilities to further innovate and help brands grow globally.”

This acquisition further strengthens GoKwik’s ability to cater to e-commerce brands worldwide, driving its growth ambitions on the global stage.