Google parent Alphabet Inc paid Sundar Pichai $281 million in compensation in 2019

Google parent company, Alphabet Inc's CEO Sundar Pichai was awarded $281 million in compensation in 2019, according to a regulatory filing by the company. This makes him one of the highest-paid executives in the world.

The majority in the package are stocks, which will be paid depending on how Alphabet's stocks perform on the S&P 100 Index. According to a proxy statement filed by the regulator last year, Pichai earned $650,000 in 2019, but the company said that this could swell to $2 million this year, Bloomberg reported.

The CEO's compensation is 1,085 times higher than the median of what's paid to Alphabet Inc's employees, the company said.

The board of Alphabet also maintains a list of companies, that it takes into consideration while handing out compensations. It made a few changes to it. HP and Qualcomm are out of it while Netlfix, Comcast and Salesforce are in. Apple, Facebook and Amazon are on the list too.

The company also reported that chief legal officer David Drummond's wife, Corinne Dixon, member of his Google legal team earned $197,000 in 2019. Drummond stepped down from his post earlier in 2020.

