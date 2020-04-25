Airtel prepaid customers can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar VIP with a special recharge

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New Rs 401 recharge will offer annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Airtel offers complimentary 3 GB data for 28 days with the recharge

Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP will have access to exclusive Hotstar Specials, unlimited LIVE sporting action and more

Disney + Hotstar has teamed up with Airtel to offer high-quality video entertainment to Airtel customers. Accessible through a special recharge, this initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of the video subscription category in the country, by solving two of the key challenges: evolving digital payment infrastructure and prevalence of cash as a payment option.

The new recharge of Rs 401 will offer an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The recharge will be accompanied with complimentary 3 GB data for 28 days. One can subscribe for the VIP service from Disney + Hotstar for Rs 399 per year but requires one to make the payment using a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm wallet or UPI. This comes across to be a great alternative for anyone who is not well-versed with online payments or is apprehensive about sharing card or bank details.

This new recharge is available to all Airtel prepaid mobile customers starting today and can be availed at Airtel's network of retail stores as well as Airtel Thanks app and airtel.in.

Prabh Simran Singh, EVP & Head Subscriptions, Hotstar says, "Our philosophy is to bring World's best entertainment to every Indian, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Airtel to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is now available to Airtel prepaid users via Airtel retail stores and through the Airtel thanks app. This collaboration will provide users a convenient and easy way to subscribe to our service."

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, says "On our Airtel Thanks platform, we have been bringing the best of partner services for our customers. We are delighted to add this collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar for our Airtel Thanks users. Partnerships such as these are key to unlocking the massive potential of India's digital ecosystem and drive OTT adoption even in smaller towns and villages. At Airtel, we will continue to bring to market industry-leading innovations that deliver a differentiated experience to our customers."

Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes access to latest blockbuster Bollywood movies (Angrezi Medium, Tanhaji), global movies & shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu including superhero movies (Avengers: End Game), latest animation films (The Lion King, Frozen II), kids' favourite characters (Mickey Mouse, Doraemon), exclusive Hotstar Specials (Special Ops, Criminal Justice), unlimited LIVE sports and much more.

Under its Airtel Thanks programme, the operator has been partnering with various OTT platforms and had pushed some subscriptions for free. For instance, Airtel offered three months of regular Netflix subscription when it started this initiative. Currently, it offers one year Amazon Prime and one year Zee5 subscription to its postpaid platinum subscribers. There are various Airtel Thanks offers for all Airtel prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

