'Green Diwali': Adani Electricity powers Mumbai with 100% renewable energy for 4 hours

Adani Electricity Mumbai made history on November 12 by powering the city with 100 per cent renewable electricity for four hours, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This is the first time that a major Indian city has been powered entirely by renewable energy for such a long period of time.

Adani Electricity Mumbai achieved this feat by using a combination of solar and wind energy from its renewable energy portfolio. The company also worked with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to ensure that the grid was stable and that there were no disruptions to power supply.

The "Green Diwali" initiative was launched by Adani Electricity Mumbai to raise awareness about the importance of renewable energy and to encourage people to switch to green energy sources. The company also offered a discount on electricity bills to consumers who opted for its green energy tariff during Diwali.

In 2023, the company claims to have successfully satisfied up to 38 per cent of its consumers' electricity requirements from renewable sources, and its commitment remains unwavering to reach the target of 60 per cent by 2027. "By harnessing renewables, we take a giant leap toward reducing the carbon footprint of our beloved city," the company said in a statement.

Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity, said: "Achieving 100 per cent Renewable Energy is a First and a Significant milestone in Mumbai's Energy Transition, demonstrating that Renewables can significantly power Mumbai City with Reliable and Sustainable Electricity at competitive Tariffs. By lighting up Mumbai with Renewables, we not only celebrate the festival of lights but also the festival of a sustainable future."

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is a leading power distribution company in India. It is part of the Adani Group, which is one of the largest conglomerates in the country. Adani Electricity Mumbai serves over three million consumers in Mumbai and its suburbs, and it has a reliability rate of 99.99 per cent, which is among the highest in the country.

Also Read: ‘Crowded coaches and filthy toilets’: Unhappy passengers post videos, photos of packed trains during Diwali rush