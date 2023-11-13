‘Crowded coaches and filthy toilets’: Unhappy passengers post videos, photos of packed trains during Diwali rush

The Diwali weekend rush is a major challenge for the Indian Railways, as millions of people travel to their hometowns and villages to celebrate the festival. The Railways runs special trains and increases the frequency of existing trains to meet the demand, but it is often not enough.

This year, the Diwali rush was particularly bad, with many trains being overcrowded and ticketless travellers taking over seats and compartments. This caused a lot of inconvenience and frustration to confirmed ticket holders.

Angry commuters took to social media to share videos and photos of overcrowded trains and ticketless travellers. They also slammed the Railways for its mismanagement and demanded refunds for their tickets.

One video shared on social media shows a train compartment so crowded that passengers are standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Another video shows a filthy toilet, with overflowing garbage and urine on the floor.

Passengers have expressed their anger and frustration at the poor train conditions. One passenger tweeted, "Disgusting train conditions during Diwali rush. Filthy toilets, overcrowded coaches, and no help from railway staff." Another passenger wrote, "I had to travel on a packed train for over 12 hours during the Diwali rush. It was a nightmare. I couldn't even move, and the toilets were so filthy that I had to hold my breath."

Bihar govt should now run special trains for their native migrant labors . There are people who paid for AC 2 n 3 tickets but couldn't board cause these chalu ticket climbed overcrowded the train n shut the door.

The Railways has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and has promised to take steps to improve train conditions. However, it is clear that the Railways needs to do more to prevent ticketless travel and overcrowding, especially during peak seasons.

This comes after on November 11, a passenger lost his life in a stampede at the Surat railway station. On a day when countless tried to make their journey home for Diwali, the station was overwhelmed by the surge of travellers.

Amid the chaos, Anshul Sharma, a passenger with a valid AC ticket to Ratlam, was forcibly ousted from his compartment by ticketless travellers. Sharma vented his frustration on social media, blaming the Railways for ruining his festival, which he had planned to spend with his family.

“No help from the Police. Many people like me were not able to board. I want a total refund of Rs 1173.95,” Sharma tagged railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the divisional railway manager (DRM) Vadodara.

“The labour crowd threw me out of the train. They locked the doors, and they did not let anyone enter the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing at the situation,” he added.

Another user wrote, "Time for Vaishnaw to do another cutesy ‘looking like a wow’ post. Keeping up with trends matters more than simple governance!"

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways mentioned that staff and officials have been there at the station so that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the Diwali weekend.

"Ensuring family reunions on Diwali! On Diwali's eve, the Railways' staff and officials are standing guard to make sure every passenger reaches home to celebrate Diwali with their families and loved ones," it shared on X.

Ensuring family reunions on Diwali!



The Indian Railways have sparked doubt among passengers regarding their claims of operating over 1,500 special trains and provision of 26 lakh extra berths during the festive season. Passengers who contend with overcrowded platforms and trains are questioning the authenticity of these claims.

Several individuals have posted revealing visuals vividly showcasing the crunch on the platforms and inside the trains. An official from the Indian Railways informed PTI that the extra berths were a supplementary measure to those available on regular trains across their network.

Northern Railway, according to recent reports, is operating 156 special trains, amounting to a berth capacity increase of 15 lakh seats. “156 special trains will make 776 trips with more than 15 Lakh extra seating capacity to accommodate the festive rush,” Northern Railway tweeted.

