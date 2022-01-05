‘Have no time for endless meetings’: Starlink India boss Sanjay Bhargava quits

Sanjay Bhargava, the head of Elon Musk-led Starlink’s India operations, announced that he has tendered his resignation. Bhargava’s sudden resignation comes weeks after the government said that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed of offer satellite-based internet services in India.



The Department of Telecom (DoT) has advised Indians time and again to not subscribe to Starlink without a license. Besides this, the DoT has also issued warnings to the company to refrain from taking any bookings and rendering services in India.



Bhargava confirmed the development in a LinkedIn post. “I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India for personal reasons. My last working day was December 31, 2021. I will have no comments for individuals and media so please respect my privacy,” he said.

In another LinkedIn post, the former Starlink India chief thanked the media and people for respecting his privacy and reminisced American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. He started this post by saying that the answer of why he stepped down from his post “is blowing in the wind”.



He then went on to write, “I counted my years and realised that I have less time to live by than I have lived so far.” Bhargava further stated that he feels like a kid who has won a pack of candies who at first ate them with immense pleasure “but when he realised that there was little left, he began to taste them intensely.”



“I have no time for endless meetings where the statues, rules, procedures, and internal regulations are discussed, knowing that nothing will be done. I no longer have the patience to stand absurd people who, despite their chronological age, have not grown up,” Bhargava further mentioned.





A graduate in mechanical engineering from IIT Mumbai and a post graduate diploma holder in management from IIM Ahmedabad, Sanjay Bhargava was associated with Starlink as the Country Director for India since October last year, as per his LinkedIn profile.

