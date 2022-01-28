HCL opens Innovation Centre in Alberta, Canada; to hire more locals

One of the leading IT companies, HCL Technologies (HCL), has opened its Innovation Center in Canada. Focused on Engineering and R&D services, the centre in Edmonton, Alberta will serve as a hub for HCL Engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally, says the company. As part of its expansion, HCL Technologies will hire college graduates from local educational institutions, including the University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.

"The Edmonton Innovation Center represents a significant expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in Canada," said Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada, HCL Technologies. "Engineering-led digital transformation is set to re-imagine the business landscape, and the excellent facilities at our Edmonton Center provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry."

According to HCL, the Edmonton Center will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to help envision their products, and see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market. HCL's clients will be able to leverage the Center to create new product designs while collaborating on go-to-market solutions. The Edmonton team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development.

"HCL's expansion into Edmonton is another sign of the record growth of Alberta's technology sector," said Doug Schweitzer, Minister for Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Government of Alberta.

"It is exciting to see HCL identify Alberta as the place to invest due to the amazing talent we have here and the business environment we've created. I look forward to seeing the partnerships and innovations that come from this new Center," he added.

In addition to the Edmonton Center, its continued success in Canada is driven by the support of Global Delivery Centers in Mississauga, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick, says the company.



