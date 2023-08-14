HCLTech and Pearson VUE collaborate to establish over 10 test centres across India

Computer-based exam provider Pearson VUE and Indian IT services company HCLTech announced a strategic partnership to set up over 10 advanced test centres in India, the company announced on Monday.

The release read, “The first of these new test centres have been launched in Ambala and Kurukshetra (Haryana), Bathinda and Barnala (Punjab), Anand (Gujarat) and Jammu. Seven additional centres will be opened across India in 2023.”

Majority of HCLTech’s deals are not from the BFSI sector, unlike its peers from the Indian IT sector. The company noted that this collaboration will give Pearson access to their media and edtech suite.

Priyadarshi Ashok Das, Executive Vice President at HCLTech, said, "Our partnership with Pearson VUE showcases HCLTech's commitment to supercharging progress for our clients in the media and education industry. With our EdTech offering and extensive expertise in automation and security services experience, we are helping transform business processes and operations, improving user experience to deliver exceptional results.”

Furthermore, Pearson VUE’s Managing Director, Gary Gates, explained that the new test centres would help more students in India to take up the PTE (Pearson Test of English), which would in turn aid their professional progress and help in immigration to Europe and North America.

Gates highlighted, “We are confident that HCLTech’s expertise and experience will help us further extend our world-class test centres to enhance the PTE testing experience and reach more aspiring candidates in India, supporting their academic and professional success.”

It is worth noting that PTE Academic serves as proof of English-language proficiency for the United Kingdom, Australian, and New Zealand governments for all visa applications, as well as for Student Direct Stream (SDS) applications of Indian students applying to study in Canada. PTE Core has been approved by the Canadian government for all economic visa categories and is expected to start being delivered later this year.