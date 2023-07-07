HCLTech awarded by GoI for its water conservation and management initiatives in India

Indian IT services company HCLTech bagged the National Water Award 2022 awarded by the Government of India for its water conservation and management initiatives in India through community action and innovative technologies.

The National Water Awards have been instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, as per the government website.

Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President of Global CSR at HCL Foundation, explained the company’s role in various water conservation projects across India. She said, “HCLTech is committed to water stewardship and supports sustainable, scalable, and innovative solutions in the use and treatment of water.”

“This award reinforces our efforts to ensure equitable and viable water stewardship with a range of long-term programs, prioritizing water sustainability and community involvement in rural and urban areas in India,” Pundhir added.

It is worth noting that so far, the IT services company has harvested 57.9 billion litres of water and rejuvenated over 200 water structures.

Some of the company’s initiatives include campaigns to boost biodiversity along river Ganga’s catchment by planting Rudraksha and other native species in Uttarakhand.

Other projects include rejuvenating the Periyar Canal in Kerala, removing invasive species growing on the riverbed of Vaigai in Madurai, installing rooftop rainwater harvesting structures in corporation schools in Madurai and Noida, and helping poor farmers convert their wastelands into cultivable land through small-scale rainwater harvesting techniques in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted that HCLTech’s interventions in water conservation align with the Government of India’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan Program. The Jal Shakti Abhiyan Program focuses on replenishing water sources, conserving water bodies and increasing green cover for enhancing groundwater recharge. Moreover, these interventions address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation) and SDG 15 (life on land).