HCLTech opens GDC in Morocco, new center to focus on AI/ML and cloud

Indian IT services company HCLTech has launched a Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Rabat, Morocco. The primary goal of this center is to lead transformation projects for clients in various areas, including digitalisation, engineering, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and software, the company said in a statement.

Apparao VV, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) at HCLTech said, “We are delighted to commence our operations in Morocco to deliver digital transformation projects to our clients.”

This marks HCLTech's first establishment in Morocco and aligns with its strategy to provide nearshore services to global enterprises. The centre will be focused on delivering transformational projects across HCLTech’s portfolio themes of digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software.

“At HCLTech, we bring the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress: for our clients, our people, communities and the planet. We look forward to investing and scaling our presence in Morocco and contributing to the local technology ecosystem and communities,” the CDO added.

The company announced that it expanded its global network of nearshore locations, which now includes over 23,000 employees working on digital transformation projects for major international companies.

Moreover, the company aims to form partnerships with local universities and institutions to train young talent in STEM fields, opening up early career pathways in the rapidly growing technology sector. Employees at HCLTech will also benefit from exposure to a diverse global workforce spread across 60 countries, providing them with ample growth and learning opportunities.

The expansion into Morocco follows HCLTech's signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Morocco in 2022, emphasizing its commitment to investing in the country's technology sector. The decision to choose Morocco as a nearshore option is attributed to its skilled talent pool and strategic geographic location.

Through this MoU, HCLTech aimed to invest in various aspects of Morocco's outsourcing, focusing on coding, software, and information technology. This strategic investment is expected to lead to job creation and economic growth in North Africa.