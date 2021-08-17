Healthtech company Ultrahuman raises $17.5 mn

Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raised $17.5 million in Series B funding, it announced on Tuesday. The funding came from investors such as Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani's iSeed fund.

Marquee investors such as Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal, Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar and others also participated in this funding round.

With the latest funding, Ultrahuman has raised $25 million so far. The fund will be used for geographical expansion as well as to improve the company’s biomarker technology.

The company said that the Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable enables people optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers.

Ultrahuman Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar, said, “Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance.”

The company said that the metabolic health crisis is one of the largest healthcare crises that currently exists with over 1 billion suffering from metabolic health disorder. “Metabolic disorders contribute to almost 85 per cent of all chronic diseases in the world,” the company said in a statement.

Ultrahuman aims to help people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health enabling them to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels. The company said that this is a geography- or diet-agnostic way of helping people eat better and exercise better.

